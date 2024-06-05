High Plains Outdoors: Bill Carey with Striper Express

KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
Luke heads up to lake Texoma on the Texas/Oklahoma border to visit with guide Bill Carey, Striper Express www.striperexpress.com. The summer pattern of schooling fish in the lower lake is underway and Carey tells how to catch em'!
In this week's High Plains Outdoors Luke talks about a recent close to home hog home where he shot a tasty 40-pound pig and immediately put the meat on the smoker to cook all night at low temperature and the next morning turn his harvest into some very tasty Guisado.
This week, Luke is talking about a fun outing he enjoyed earlier in the week at the Cotton Ranch in Kaufman County with Edgar Cotton, Edgar's son David Cotton, Larry Weishuhn, Mr. Bo, and Lawrance Rice and his son Logan with LR3 SERVICES. (www.lr3services.com) The Rices have a drone business and assist landowners and hunters with game counts and hunts for non game species in Texas where the use of drones is legal for certain applications. Click and listen to Luke give an account of the evening.
In today's show, Luke talks about making "cowboy coffee' over a campfire and explains why the flavor is so much better. The key is getting the water boiling hot before adding the coffee grounds and then allowing the grounds to boil a couple minutes. Click to learn all about Luke's method of making coffee that is guaranteed to wake you up.... quick! Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org