High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Hunting Carts

Published September 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
This week, Luke discusses a very serviceable electric vehicle with Ken Blackstock (WWW.IRIDEGOLFCARTS.COM), who joined Luke to put his custom hunting cart to the test. A great time was had by all, which included a tasty barbeque lunch under the shade of a big pecan tree. Click and listen to Luke recount a fun day in the outdoors!

High Plains Outdoors