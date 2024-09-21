High Plains Outdoors: Hunting Carts
This week, Luke discusses a very serviceable electric vehicle with Ken Blackstock (WWW.IRIDEGOLFCARTS.COM), who joined Luke to put his custom hunting cart to the test. A great time was had by all, which included a tasty barbeque lunch under the shade of a big pecan tree. Click and listen to Luke recount a fun day in the outdoors!
