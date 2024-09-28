High Plains Outdoors: Archery season opening

Luke's long time friend Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) joins Luke today on the opener of Archery season in Texas.

On Texas Parks and Wildlife MLD-managed land ranches, permits are issued and hunting also begins on Sept 28 with all legal weapons.

Larry is coming to us from the Austin airport this morning, en route to British Columbia for a wilderness moose hunt. Contact Luke Clayton via email through his website, www.catfishradio.org.