High Plains Outdoors: Gary's Flintlock Hog

Deer seasons are coming to a close, and it's time to put some wild pork in the freezer.

In today's show, Luke talks about hunting wild hogs, and planning a trip to Texas or Oklahoma to hunt them. The featured photo this week is Mr. Gary Ables posing with a fine boar, and the flintlock he used to take it.

Hogs can be hunted with everything from flintlocks to air rifles and there is no better time to hunt them than during the dead of winter. It's "Hog killing" weather!