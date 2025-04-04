© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo, Texas area is currently operating at reduced power due to weather damage. Please use the digital streaming service on this site or on the HPPR mobile app.
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Chigger and Tick Control

Published April 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Luke and his long time friend Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) share some helpful information that will help keep you tick and chigger free this spring!

Through the years Luke has caught catfish on everything from earthworms to wild hog liver. These days, he is fishing with a very clean bait that stays on the hook well and comes in flavors catfish love. Rather than messing with stinky cheese bait that seldom stays on the hook well, especially warm water, Luke simply buries a #5 hook in a cube of Catfish Pro and he's ready to go.
To learn more about these innovative baits and catfishing supplies, visit www.catfishpro.com

High Plains Outdoors