Planting the Plains: Times of Drought

One of the more common enemies of junipers and arborvitae on the high plains, which is hatching at this very moment, is the bagworm.Known for their hanging cocoons built from defoliated plant material, bagworm caterpillars can quickly overtake a landscape when left untreated.This makes now, while the worms are still traveling and exposed, the perfect time for treatment. Tune in to this week's episode to hear more about how!

Listen • 4:30