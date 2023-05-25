Planting the Plains: Times of Drought

It's common knowledge that some folks like to talk to their plants, but at least so far, they haven't started to talk back to us. But if they could, they might tell us they need more water! In this week's show, I'll share some signs and symptoms of plant dehydration, and how to prevent it during dry times.
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
One of the more common enemies of junipers and arborvitae on the high plains, which is hatching at this very moment, is the bagworm.Known for their hanging cocoons built from defoliated plant material, bagworm caterpillars can quickly overtake a landscape when left untreated.This makes now, while the worms are still traveling and exposed, the perfect time for treatment. Tune in to this week's episode to hear more about how!
Water availability is more and more of a problem on the high plains. A popular current trend is "native gardening", which simply refers to finding a way to mimic a plant's native environment to get it to thrive. Knowing which plants make sense for our water outlook will help you make better and longer-lasting choices for your garden!
I've experienced many plant questions in my day. But when it comes to houseplants, the question is almost always the same: How do I keep them alive? The answer to this, predictably, can be complicated, but it'll start with considering the native environment of the plant you're working with.
What keeps you from getting the most out of your garden, or from planting one at all? This week, I review the five primary issues that discourage most gardeners, and how to overcome or even prevent them. So that you're able to get ALL of the benefits of gardening!
