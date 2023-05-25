© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Times of Drought

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT

It's common knowledge that some folks like to talk to their plants, but at least so far, they haven't started to talk back to us. But if they could, they might tell us they need more water! In this week's show, I'll share some signs and symptoms of plant dehydration, and how to prevent it during dry times.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
