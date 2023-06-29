Planting the Plains: Pesticides

Pesticides are a convenient way to increase plant health, but does it make sense to use these chemicals in your garden? This week, I'll talk more about which pesticides to use and when, to help you read the label and be ready for when the weeds creep in.
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
Do you like fruits, vegetables and nuts? Then you're enjoying the work of pollinators, even if you don't know it. Help bring the power of pollinators to your garden, along with beautiful colors, with fruit trees, herbs and some other tips I'll share in this week's episode!
Tomato gardens can present unique problems for gardeners on the high plains. They’re one of the most popular vegetables for folks to grow at home, but they come with a number of questions. We’ll dig into answers and cover a few common issues in this week’s episode!
Lawn grubs can be the enemy of those who love a green and well-kept yard. But with the right approach, you can keep these yard pests from doing much damage in your lawn; in this episode, I’ll discuss which beetles are most likely to be damaging to folks in the high plains.
Even though the name might suggest a longer lifespan. annuals are a great way to brighten up a porch or garden — and right now is the perfect time to make your yearly purchase of these colorful beauties.
It's common knowledge that some folks like to talk to their plants, but at least so far, they haven't started to talk back to us. But if they could, they might tell us they need more water! In this week's show, I'll share some signs and symptoms of plant dehydration, and how to prevent it during dry times.