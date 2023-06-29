© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Pesticides

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT

Pesticides are a convenient way to increase plant health, but does it make sense to use these chemicals in your garden? This week, I'll talk more about which pesticides to use and when, to help you read the label and be ready for when the weeds creep in.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
