Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Pre-Frost Harvest

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT

Before the frost hits your area, remember that some summer crops can be harvested nearly any time during their growth stage...especially tomatoes! This week, we'll discuss how to ripen green tomatoes "off the vine", and how best to maximize their flavor development.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
