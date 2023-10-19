Planting the Plains: Sweet Potatoe Harvest

Sweet potatoes are one of fall's most delicious treats, but how do you harvest them, and how do you know WHEN to harvest them? It's easy when you know what to watch for, and when to act, and we'll talk this week about the best way to make the most of this delicious tuber!
Before the frost hits your area, remember that some summer crops can be harvested nearly any time during their growth stage...especially tomatoes! This week, we'll discuss how to ripen green tomatoes "off the vine", and how best to maximize their flavor development.
As October rolls in, it's easy to feel like you can take it easy, and lay off your lawn and garden work until spring. But guess what? Late October to early November is actually the best time to be treating your lawn for weeds, so you might not want to lock up your shed for winter just yet.This week, we'll talk about how you can best use the fall weather to prepare your lawn for winter, from weed-killers to mower maintenance!
Fall is beginning to settle in, and temperatures are starting to cool, so most of us aren’t really thinking about spring these days...but if you’re a fan of spring-flowering bulbs, I’ll let you in on a little secret: those bulbs are actually planted in the fall! This week, we’ll talk about why and how to plant your bulbs for the best outcome in your spring garden.
As we move into fall, lots of folks quite reasonably decide to clean up their garden and yard, and store their tools for the winter. But while it might seem counterintuitive, sometimes it can make sense to delay this cleanup work until springtime. Pollinators like bees can always use your dormant perennials as a place to nest during the cold of winter, and we’ll talk this week about how to roll out the welcome mat for them in your garden!
It’s watermelon season again! Most of us prefer sweet, juicy fruit with few seeds, but what’s the best way to find those particular melons? It’s not just about color, but also about the number of growing days, and the conditions under which they’re grown. We’ll cut through the old wives’ tales this week, and give you some tips you can follow in your garden, or at the store, so you and your family get the most from this amazing summer and fall delight!