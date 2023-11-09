© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Winterizing Garden Tools

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 9, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST

Once the garden’s done for the year, don’t forget to make time to clean up and take care of your gardening tools. Winterizing and proper storage of these tools will help to ensure their longevity, and that they’ll be ready for you in the spring, when you restart your garden for the year!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Stay Connected
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon