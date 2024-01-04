© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Repurposing Christmas Trees

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 4, 2024 at 10:35 AM CST

What could be more exciting than having a living Christmas tree in your home during the holidays? But at some point after the relatives have left for home, it's "out with the old", and so eventually, the tree must go. This week, we'll talk about creative ways to dispose of your temporary houseguest!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
