Planting the Plains: Repurposing Christmas Trees

Most folks who take good care of their yard and garden also like to keep things neat during the winter weather as well, but it's important to take care to ensure that snow removal and other maintenance doesn't end up harming your plants, as too much moisture and direct contact with the cold can be problematic for them. This week, we'll talk about how to exercise caution, to help keep your plants healthy and ready for spring, while shoveling or snow-blowing your walk and driveway!

