Planting the Plains

Planting on the Plains: Starting Seedlings

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 1, 2024 at 10:29 AM CST

Now that we're in the new year, it won't be long before the soil starts to soften, and it'll be time to plant this year's new garden. So now is a great time to think about what you'd like to plant, and to start growing seedlings in the warmer weather indoors, so that you'll be ready to transplant them once you're ready to start gardening for the year. With a little research, and some good time management, you can ensure that all of your intended crop is ready for planting at the same time!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
