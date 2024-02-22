© 2021
94.9 HPPR Connect will be on and off the air this Thursday and Friday as work is done to replace the transmitting antenna and transmitter. We apologize for this disruption, though the work is being done to improve the station's overall signal quality and reliability. You can always listen to HPPR Connect using the player above.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Late Winter Fruit Pruning

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:29 AM CST

February is a great time for pruning of many different varieties of fruiting plants; why is this, and how do you do it best? You'll get the best results with a few simple tips, which we'll cover in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
