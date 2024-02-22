Planting the Plains: Late Winter Fruit Pruning

94.9 HPPR Connect will be on and off the air this Thursday and Friday as work is done to replace the transmitting antenna and transmitter. We apologize for this disruption, though the work is being done to improve the station's overall signal quality and reliability. You can always listen to HPPR Connect using the player above.
February is a great time for pruning of many different varieties of fruiting plants; why is this, and how do you do it best? You'll get the best results with a few simple tips, which we'll cover in this week's episode!
Larry Weishuhn aka Mr. Whitetail joins Luke this week and divulges one of his signature methods of cooking chicken thighs over very hot campfire coals. Connect with Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
While we're thinking about the spring planting, this is a great time to be considering the ideal temperature ranges for your fruit trees. Ensuring that your plants won't suffer during a sudden cold snap, or that they're planted once the temperature range is best for their ideal growth, can make a big difference in the success of your planting. Learn more about tracking your trees' temperature range for ideal growing!
Spring flowering bulb emergence is just around the corner! But a lot of folks don't realize that spring flowering bulbs should be fertilized as they first emerge from the ground, not when they're blooming, because at this stage, they're more able to absorb the nutrients in the fertilizer...and it's wasted if you apply the fertilizer when the plant is already flowering. Learn more fertilizing tips in this week's episode!
Now that we're in the new year, it won't be long before the soil starts to soften, and it'll be time to plant this year's new garden. So now is a great time to think about what you'd like to plant, and to start growing seedlings in the warmer weather indoors, so that you'll be ready to transplant them once you're ready to start gardening for the year. With a little research, and some good time management, you can ensure that all of your intended crop is ready for planting at the same time!
Soil is the literal foundation of your plant’s growth, and seeing to its health will make a big difference in the success of your gardening. Learn what makes up your soil, how much to water, and how to optimize your soil’s pH balance for your chosen crop in this week’s episode!