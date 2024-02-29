© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Transplanting Perennial Vegetables

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 29, 2024 at 10:28 AM CST

Some of your vegetables will have different growing timespans; for example, asparagus can produce in the same location for three decades, but requires a few years of growth before it should even be harvested. Learn when it makes sense to move your plants around in your garden, and when you should leave them where they are!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon