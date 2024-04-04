© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Inclement Spring Weather

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 4, 2024 at 10:23 AM CDT

April showers bring May flowers, as they say, but those April rains and other harsh weather can be a real challenge for the home gardener. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to ensure that your plants have solid roots to withstand saturation, and how to help your plants breathe as well, for their best health.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
