KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: A Look at Light

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 10, 2024 at 4:21 PM CDT

Sunlight is all around us, and yet we don't always take the time to consider what it gives us. This week, I'll share how my early childhood fascination with sunlight led me to focus on learning how much light was good for my plants, and which fruits and vegetables could use a bit less. We'll talk about the best ways to give your plants all the light they need, and no more!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
