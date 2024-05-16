© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: The Root of It

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 16, 2024 at 10:21 AM CDT

While it's easy to remember that a plant's roots help to anchor it into the ground, one of the best reasons to help ensure a properly healthy root system is to help your plants get access to the most and best nutrients available. This week, we'll talk about how location and soil choice can help you get better yields this year!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon