Planting the Plains: Patience in Gardening

One thing most gardeners forget to consider from time to time when working on their garden...patience isn't just a virtue, it's what you'll need to more fully enjoy the growing process, and the time you wait before you can enjoy your harvest. This week, we'll talk about why it's important to be patient, and the value of being patient!
Container vegetable gardens can be a good way to grow, but it's important to consider the ways that growing this way can differ from in-ground gardening...some of the same pitfalls will still apply, but perhaps not always in the same way. This week, we'll talk about what to consider when planting in containers.
Obviously, you'll need to water your plants,but how much is too much? This week, we'll talk about how to recognize when your plants are struggling with more water than they can handle, and how to nurse them back to optimum health!
Join Luke and his guest guide Casey Laughlin with Chums On The Water www.chumsonthewater.com guide service. The topic this week is catching hybrid stripers (nicknamed "Wipers" in the midwest.) Warm weather puts these hard fighting great eating fish in the biting mode and fishing is very good right now at Lake Tawakoni, located about an hour east of Dallas. Many in HPPR coverage are stocked with hybrid stripers and this is a great opportunity to learn some fish catching tricks. Click to listen! Email outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website www.catfishradio.org
While it's easy to remember that a plant's roots help to anchor it into the ground, one of the best reasons to help ensure a properly healthy root system is to help your plants get access to the most and best nutrients available. This week, we'll talk about how location and soil choice can help you get better yields this year!
Sunlight is all around us, and yet we don't always take the time to consider what it gives us. This week, I'll share how my early childhood fascination with sunlight led me to focus on learning how much light was good for my plants, and which fruits and vegetables could use a bit less. We'll talk about the best ways to give your plants all the light they need, and no more!