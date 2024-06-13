© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Patience in Gardening

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:31 AM CDT

One thing most gardeners forget to consider from time to time when working on their garden...patience isn't just a virtue, it's what you'll need to more fully enjoy the growing process, and the time you wait before you can enjoy your harvest. This week, we'll talk about why it's important to be patient, and the value of being patient!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
