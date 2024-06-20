© 2021
Planting the Plains: Addressing Tree Wounds

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 20, 2024 at 10:06 AM CDT

With the heavy winds we get on the High Plains, tree damage is not uncommon. But it's hard to tell if your tree will still grow the way you'd like it to, after having branches torn off or broken during a storm. This week, we'll talk about what you can do to help your trees recover, and how to improve your chances of success.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
