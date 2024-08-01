Planting the Plains: Blossom End Rot

From keeping an eye on the humidity levels in your various micro-climates, to learning how to spot the signs of insects feeding on your plants, your plants could definitely benefit from some extra scrutiny. This week, we'll talk about how to learn to keep an eye out for various types of disease in your garden!
After all the effort you've put into cultivating your garden, it can be a letdown to find that some of your vegetables just aren't producing as they should. This week, we'll talk about some of the things that can afflict your plants, and keep them from performing their best!
"Into every life some rain must fall", as the saying goes, but unfortunately, it could also be "into every yard poison ivy may creep." Poison ivy is an all-too-real part of gardening in the High Plains region, but not everyone knows how to recognize it, or what to do about it. We'll talk this week about how to keep it from being a problem in your yard!
Squash bugs are one of the most common issues you'll encounter once your plants grow leaves and begin to create food for these garden pests. Learn more about how to deal with them in this week's episode!
A nice green lawn sounds great, but it's not easy to maintain...here on the High Plains, we've got intense heat and other factors that work against us, so it's not uncommon to see brown patches appear in your grass. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to mitigate this, for a greener, fresher-looking lawn!