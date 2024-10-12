Planting the Plains: Preparing for Winter

KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. The air conditioning units are currently being replaced and other HVAC improvements made. If all goes well, we hope to have these repairs made and KTOT back on the air by the end of the day on Friday, 10/10. We apologize for this this interruption in service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.
Maintaining your garden obviously requires some planning and physical work, and preparing for the winter is much the same. We'll talk this week about how to get everything ready for the coldest months.
October provides multiple opportunities to improve your garden, from wrapping up the last of your fall harvest, to soil improvements and early planting for next year. This week, we'll talk about how to make this autumn month a useful one!
Even though we're in September, there are a number of things you can be doing to help your lawn as well as your garden. Knowing which varieties of grass to plant, and a few other tips we'll cover this week, will help you keep busy before the colder weather sets in!
Something to consider as you're winding down your garden for the year is the importance of community gardens. These have historically been a great way to feed large portions of the population over the years, and this week, we'll talk about how these gardens' popularity has changed over the years, and the importance of supporting these initiatives.
Getting the soil in your garden into proper condition for growing can also mean killing any weeds or weed seeds properly and effectively, so that nothing competes for nutrients once you've done your planting in the spring. This week, we'll talk about ways to use the winter months to get your soil into shape!