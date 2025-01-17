© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Frost Heaving

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Frost heaving can be a problem in areas like the High Plains, where soil can freeze and thaw repeatedly during the winter. This week, we'll talk about how and why this happens, and what steps can be taken to mitigate this cold-weather nuisance.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
