KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating with a back-up transmitter at just 5% power and limited signal coverage due to cold weather related problems. Engineers are working on restoring KJJP to full power. We apologize for this limitation of service. To listen to either HPPR Mix or HPPR Connect please use the streaming player above or the HPPR mobile app, including special Inauguration and MLK Day programing on Monday.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Companion Planting

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Companion planting...when it comes to which plants help to benefit or protect each other, there's a lot of misinformation out there. Don't let this affect you; this week, we'll look at the truths and falsehoods, so your garden can be its best without being held back by common "knowledge".


Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
