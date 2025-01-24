Planting the Plains: Companion Planting

KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating with a back-up transmitter at just 5% power and limited signal coverage due to cold weather related problems. Engineers are working on restoring KJJP to full power. We apologize for this limitation of service. To listen to either HPPR Mix or HPPR Connect please use the streaming player above or the HPPR mobile app, including special Inauguration and MLK Day programing on Monday.
Companion planting...when it comes to which plants help to benefit or protect each other, there's a lot of misinformation out there. Don't let this affect you; this week, we'll look at the truths and falsehoods, so your garden can be its best without being held back by common "knowledge".
Frost heaving can be a problem in areas like the High Plains, where soil can freeze and thaw repeatedly during the winter. This week, we'll talk about how and why this happens, and what steps can be taken to mitigate this cold-weather nuisance.
It's easy to forget that seeds aren't just the key to getting your plants to grow, they're living organisms themselves. So with a little care, you can ensure that your seeds are best prepared to last for years, even decades, and we'll talk about how to do so in this week's episode!
It might sound crazy to mulch your garden in the colder months, but this can really lead to solid benefits, and can help to insulate your soil to protect your plants. We'll talk more about how to do this, and how it can reduce stress on your plants over the winter, in this week's episode!
With heavy metals like lead and chromium still existing in soil, particularly in cities, it's not necessarily safe to eat what you grow in your garden. However, all is not lost...it IS possible to utilize some methods to reduce these in your garden over time, but the first step is knowing what's in your soil, and we'll discuss that process in this week's episode!
Low tunnel covering can be a great way to build a "miniature greenhouse" in your garden, to help retain warmth and moisture a bit longer, or to begin growing earlier in the new season. This week, we'll talk about how to create these, and what materials to use, as well as how late in the season you can expect these to work for you!