© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Insect Degree Days

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Degree days are a way to measure how much heat an insect has accumulated over time. They're used to predict when an insect will develop, hatch, or reach peak adult emergence.

But how do you calculate these numbers, and how do you apply them? We'll talk about how to use this information to minimize the pests in your garden, in this week's episode!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon