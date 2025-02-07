Planting the Plains: Insect Degree Days

Spring season extension is the practice of extending the growing season for plants in the spring by using protective coverings or other tools. This can help ensure a longer harvest season and higher quality produce. We'll talk this week about the difference between fall and spring season extension, and some tools you can use for a longer and more productive growing season!
Companion planting...when it comes to which plants help to benefit or protect each other, there's a lot of misinformation out there. Don't let this affect you; this week, we'll look at the truths and falsehoods, so your garden can be its best without being held back by common "knowledge".
Frost heaving can be a problem in areas like the High Plains, where soil can freeze and thaw repeatedly during the winter. This week, we'll talk about how and why this happens, and what steps can be taken to mitigate this cold-weather nuisance.
It's easy to forget that seeds aren't just the key to getting your plants to grow, they're living organisms themselves. So with a little care, you can ensure that your seeds are best prepared to last for years, even decades, and we'll talk about how to do so in this week's episode!
It might sound crazy to mulch your garden in the colder months, but this can really lead to solid benefits, and can help to insulate your soil to protect your plants. We'll talk more about how to do this, and how it can reduce stress on your plants over the winter, in this week's episode!