Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Gardening on a Budget

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Getting into gardening might seem expensive, but it doesn't have to be. In fact, you can use some of the leftovers from food you buy to grow MORE food. This week, we'll talk about how to raise your own grub, and maybe even lower your grocery bills!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
