Planting the Plains: Gardening on a Budget

Getting into gardening might seem expensive, but it doesn't have to be. In fact, you can use some of the leftovers from food you buy to grow MORE food. This week, we'll talk about how to raise your own grub, and maybe even lower your grocery bills!
Strawberries are a favorite summertime treat, and one that many gardeners choose to raise in their own yards. But what's the best way to grow them...will you need many plants, and how much fruit will they yield? Which varieties are best for where I live, and how many harvests can I expect each year? This week, we'll talk about strawberries, and more strawberries!
Dry vegetable gardening isn't actually DRY...but it is the practice of growing vegetables with limited water, and using the most of the water you do use. But which vegetables are the best for growing this way? This week, we'll talk about how to try this in your own garden!
As we start to thaw out and get ready for warmer temperatures, all number of insects and other pests are preparing to do their worst to your new garden this spring. What to do? Get started early! We'll talk more about the steps you can take in this week's episode.
Especially given the bitter, cold weather we've been having in spurts this winter, it's important to spare some time to think about the health of your fruit trees. Depending on the type of fruit you're growing, you'll want to consider its ideal temperature, and steps you can take to help keep them within that temperature range, and we'll talk about how in this week's episode!
Ah, Valentine's Day...that day in mid-February when so many roses are murdered in the name of love! But while any cut flowers will always have a limited life span, there are a few tricks you can employ to help keep a bouquet fresh for a few days longer. This week, we'll talk about a few ways to extend the life of your roses!