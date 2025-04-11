Planting the Plains: Succession Planting

So many garden plants don't really need the entire season to grow. In fact, you can keep your garden busy and efficient by utilizing succession planting, which ensures that you'll always be growing something in whatever space you have available. But this can require some careful planning for best results, and this week, we'll talk about how to make YOUR plan!
Care for a spot of tea? Or maybe, for some tea that might help your garden grow? Compost tea is a great way to benefit from the microorganisms that thrive in your compost bin, and to bring those benefits anywhere you might need them. You won't want to drink it, but you will want to make it, after hearing this week's episode!
This week, we'll discuss soil amendment: what it is and how it can improve the quality and function of your soil. To find out the benefits and uses of various organic materials, such as compost, manure, peat, and others, check out this episode!
Getting into gardening might seem expensive, but it doesn't have to be. In fact, you can use some of the leftovers from food you buy to grow MORE food. This week, we'll talk about how to raise your own grub, and maybe even lower your grocery bills!
Strawberries are a favorite summertime treat, and one that many gardeners choose to raise in their own yards. But what's the best way to grow them...will you need many plants, and how much fruit will they yield? Which varieties are best for where I live, and how many harvests can I expect each year? This week, we'll talk about strawberries, and more strawberries!
Dry vegetable gardening isn't actually DRY...but it is the practice of growing vegetables with limited water, and using the most of the water you do use. But which vegetables are the best for growing this way? This week, we'll talk about how to try this in your own garden!