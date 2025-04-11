© 2025
Planting the Plains: Succession Planting

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

So many garden plants don't really need the entire season to grow. In fact, you can keep your garden busy and efficient by utilizing succession planting, which ensures that you'll always be growing something in whatever space you have available. But this can require some careful planning for best results, and this week, we'll talk about how to make YOUR plan!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
