High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Growing Leafy Greens

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 18, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

As spring kicks in, and warmer weather begins, there's still some time to grow some of the colder-weather items like leafy green vegetables like lettuce varieties...these plants enjoy cooler temperatures, and in some cases require more frequent watering due to their short roots. We'll talk about a number of options for growing leafy greens in this week's episode!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
