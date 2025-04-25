© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Weed Control Strategies

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

Weeds are a nuisance in any garden, but did you know that you can do a lot to prevent them from becoming a REAL problem? "Weeding" can take many forms, but some methods and some good timing can help to prevent bigger weed problems later. We'll talk about how you can do more to combat these weeds in your own garden, and leave more nutrients for your plants!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
