Planting the Plains: Weed Control Strategies

Weeds are a nuisance in any garden, but did you know that you can do a lot to prevent them from becoming a REAL problem? "Weeding" can take many forms, but some methods and some good timing can help to prevent bigger weed problems later. We'll talk about how you can do more to combat these weeds in your own garden, and leave more nutrients for your plants!
As spring kicks in, and warmer weather begins, there's still some time to grow some of the colder-weather items like leafy green vegetables like lettuce varieties...these plants enjoy cooler temperatures, and in some cases require more frequent watering due to their short roots. We'll talk about a number of options for growing leafy greens in this week's episode!
So many garden plants don't really need the entire season to grow. In fact, you can keep your garden busy and efficient by utilizing succession planting, which ensures that you'll always be growing something in whatever space you have available. But this can require some careful planning for best results, and this week, we'll talk about how to make YOUR plan!
Care for a spot of tea? Or maybe, for some tea that might help your garden grow? Compost tea is a great way to benefit from the microorganisms that thrive in your compost bin, and to bring those benefits anywhere you might need them. You won't want to drink it, but you will want to make it, after hearing this week's episode!
This week, we'll discuss soil amendment: what it is and how it can improve the quality and function of your soil. To find out the benefits and uses of various organic materials, such as compost, manure, peat, and others, check out this episode!
Getting into gardening might seem expensive, but it doesn't have to be. In fact, you can use some of the leftovers from food you buy to grow MORE food. This week, we'll talk about how to raise your own grub, and maybe even lower your grocery bills!