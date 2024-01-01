Wednesday, January 1st at 11am CT

We're gonna ring in 2025 by combining an esoteric mix of New Year's themed songs that celebrate New Year hope and celebration and the loneliest among us. It's a mind blowing collection of vintage Rock, Blues, Jazz, Doo-wop and Pop Vocal performances by a diverse assortment of artists, to help usher in the new year! This is how "A Vintage New Year" celebrates the music and emotions of ringing out the old and ringing in the hopefulness that comes each January 1st.