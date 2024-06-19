An ISeeU Special: Someday, Will We Ever Be Free? Juneteenth with Opal Lee

Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 at 1pm CT

Many view Juneteenth as a celebration for slaves in Texas who finally received word on June 19, 1865, that they were free. But it took more than two years for that news to reach the ears of those enslaved after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

While it took several more months for slavery to be abolished in 1865, a system known as convict leasing had emerged in Southern states where Blacks were forced into unpaid labor. Historians note that these factors along with ongoing research provide evidence of how slavery played a major role in building this nation's economy. Moreover, some experts argue that slavery, mixed with a host of other discriminatory, economic practices like redlining and segregation, contribute to an already large racial wealth gap that continues to grow even wider. Complicating matters, state lawmakers have proposed legislation that attempt to regulate how teachers and educators can discuss those histories in classrooms across the country.

Tune in as I SEE U takes a provocative look at Juneteenth. We invite the renowned schoolteacher and counselor who was the driving force in making Juneteenth a national holiday, 95-year-old Opal Lee. We'll also examine the commercialization of this holiday and what efforts are needed for progress with an unguarded chat with Morgan State University's Journalism Professor, Dr. Jared Ball; and President/CEO of Center of Black Equity in Washington, D.C., Earl D. Fowlkes, Jr.