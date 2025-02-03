© 2025
The Breakthrough of ’48: When Civil Rights Won the White House
Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7pm CT

During this time when racial politics and presidential authority are critical themes, comes a compelling radio program revealing a lesser-known chapter in America’s civil rights story.

In 1948, Minneapolis Mayor Hubert Humphrey called on the Democratic party to “walk forthrightly into the bright sunshine of human rights.” This led to a series of dramatic political events eventually leading to the landmark civil rights laws of the 1960s.

Based on Samuel Freedman’s book “Into the Bright Sunshine,” this documentary features compelling interviews and archival audio to recall pivotal moments in American history that remain relevant and revealing today.