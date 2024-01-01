© 2024
High Plains
Capitol Fools New Year Special
Wednesday, January 1st at 9am CT

While foolish enough to embark on this new journey, they were smart enough to not reinvent the wheel. Fast-paced, laugh out loud show…check. Equal opportunity offenders…check. Skewering both sides of the aisle…check. If a “Steps-style show” is wrong, they don’t want to be right. The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. Now, the Capitol Fools are going on the air! Picking up the annual tradition of the Capitol Steps radio shows that NPR listeners loved, the Capitol Fools are pleased to present a New Year's show to welcome in the new year. The spirit, irreverence and D.N.A. of the Capitol Steps lives on with the Capitol Fools!