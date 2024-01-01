Capitol Fools New Year Special

Wednesday, January 1st at 9am CT

While foolish enough to embark on this new journey, they were smart enough to not reinvent the wheel. Fast-paced, laugh out loud show…check. Equal opportunity offenders…check. Skewering both sides of the aisle…check. If a “Steps-style show” is wrong, they don’t want to be right. The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. Now, the Capitol Fools are going on the air! Picking up the annual tradition of the Capitol Steps radio shows that NPR listeners loved, the Capitol Fools are pleased to present a New Year's show to welcome in the new year. The spirit, irreverence and D.N.A. of the Capitol Steps lives on with the Capitol Fools!

