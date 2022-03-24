© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

New "Classical Music Amarillo" Airs This Sunday at 12p CT

Published March 24, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg

Don't miss the latest episode of Classical Music Amarillo, the new regional music program on HPPR, hosted by Stephen Johnson. Showcasing the talent of the classical music community in the Yellow City, new shows air on Sundays at 12p CT; an encore presentation can be heard on Thursday night at 7p CT.

This week on Classical Music Amarillo, violinists Evegny Zvonnikov and Natalia Korenchuk are featured soloists in a performance of Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Violins No. 8 in A Minor with Michael Palmer conducting the Amarillo Virtuosi. Also on the program is the Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77 by Johannes Brahms with soloist Chee-Yun Kim and the Amarillo Symphony conducted by Kimbo Ishii-Eto. 

Classical Music Amarillo
Stephen Johnson
As the host of "Open Range" Steve Johnson brings a lifetime of hearing and performing a wide variety of music to this unique program. Growing up in a home where everything from opera to Bill Evans and the Beatles were heard and embraced, he studied piano in college where he became passionate about free-form radio where you might hear everything from punk rock to classic country or jazz in the course of a few hours."Open Range" is your invitation to an hour of radio unleashed- presented with heart and humor. All you need for this adventure is an open mind and open ears.
See stories by Stephen Johnson