New "Classical Music Amarillo" Airs This Sunday at 12p CT

This week on Classical Music Amarillo, violinists Evegny Zvonnikov and Natalia Korenchuk are featured soloists in a performance of Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Violins No. 8 in A Minor with Michael Palmer conducting the Amarillo Virtuosi. Also on the program is the Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77 by Johannes Brahms with soloist Chee-Yun Kim and the Amarillo Symphony conducted by Kimbo Ishii-Eto.