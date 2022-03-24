New "Classical Music Amarillo" Airs This Sunday at 12p CT
Don't miss the latest episode of Classical Music Amarillo, the new regional music program on HPPR, hosted by Stephen Johnson. Showcasing the talent of the classical music community in the Yellow City, new shows air on Sundays at 12p CT; an encore presentation can be heard on Thursday night at 7p CT.
This week on Classical Music Amarillo, violinists Evegny Zvonnikov and Natalia Korenchuk are featured soloists in a performance of Vivaldi's Concerto for Two Violins No. 8 in A Minor with Michael Palmer conducting the Amarillo Virtuosi. Also on the program is the Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77 by Johannes Brahms with soloist Chee-Yun Kim and the Amarillo Symphony conducted by Kimbo Ishii-Eto.