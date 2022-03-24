New Episode of "Classical Music Amarillo" airs this Sunday at 12p CT
Don't miss the latest episode of Classical Music Amarillo, the new regional music program on HPPR, hosted by Stephen Johnson. Showcasing the talent of the classical music community in the Yellow City, new shows air on Sundays at 12p CT; an encore presentation can be heard on Thursday night at 7p CT.
This week on Classical Music Amarillo, Yuri Bekker conducts the Amarillo Symphony in a stunning performance of Antonin Dvorak's New World Symphony and the Harrington String Quartet offers up some divine Ravel.