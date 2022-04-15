New Episode of “Classical Music Amarillo” Airs This Sunday at 12p CT
Don’t miss the latest episode of Classical Music Amarillo, HPPR’s regional classical music program, hosted by Stephen Johnson and showcasing the talent of the classical music community in the Yellow City. New episodes premiere on Sundays at 12p CT; an encore presentation can be heard the following Thursday night at 7p CT.
Two major works by Beethoven are on Classical Music Amarillo this week. The Harrington String Quartet delivers a virtuoso performance of the String Quartet in G Major Op. 18, No. 2. The sublime Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral) is a celebration of the countryside where Beethoven loved to visit. We'll hear live performance recorded in 2013 from the Amarillo Symphony under the direction of Jacomo Bairos.