New Episode of “Classical Music Amarillo” Airs This Sunday at 12p CT

Two major works by Beethoven are on Classical Music Amarillo this week. The Harrington String Quartet delivers a virtuoso performance of the String Quartet in G Major Op. 18, No. 2. The sublime Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral) is a celebration of the countryside where Beethoven loved to visit. We'll hear live performance recorded in 2013 from the Amarillo Symphony under the direction of Jacomo Bairos.