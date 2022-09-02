© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

A New Host for Classical Music Amarillo

Published September 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT
KimberleyHieb-CMA.jpg
Exciting news! Dr. Kimberly Hieb joins HPPR as the new host of Classical Music Amarillo this weekend!

Join Kimberly Hieb for her first episode as host of Classical Music Amarillo.

Join Kimberly Hieb for her first episode as host of Classical Music Amarillo. This week we will celebrate the extravagant performance of Ludwig Beethoven’s opulent Missa Solemnis last weekend at the Globe-News Center, a thrilling concert that brought together many of the rich facets of Amarillo’s rich music community. This week’s program will feature another one of Beethoven’s grand pieces for choir, his Choral Fantasie, Op. 80, as well as Rejoice Again! by Amarillo’s own Nathan Fryml, the conductor of the Amarillo Master Chorale. We'll also hear the final movement of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
