A New Host for Classical Music Amarillo

Join Kimberly Hieb for her first episode as host of Classical Music Amarillo. This week we will celebrate the extravagant performance of Ludwig Beethoven’s opulent Missa Solemnis last weekend at the Globe-News Center, a thrilling concert that brought together many of the rich facets of Amarillo’s rich music community. This week’s program will feature another one of Beethoven’s grand pieces for choir, his Choral Fantasie, Op. 80, as well as Rejoice Again! by Amarillo’s own Nathan Fryml, the conductor of the Amarillo Master Chorale. We'll also hear the final movement of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.