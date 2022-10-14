© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ClassicalMusicAmarillo-Logo.jpg
Classical Music Amarillo

Classical Music Amarillo Plays Richard Strauss's Greatest Hits

Published October 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
CMA Ep. 7

This weekend on October 22nd, Chamber Music Amarillo's "Music of the Mountains" program will feature pieces by Richard Strauss, a legendary Austrian composer whose long life spanned the 19th and 20th centuries. Tune in for two of Strauss’s most famous compositions: Tod und Verklärung, or Death and Transfiguration: and Also Sprach Zarathustra or Thus Spoke Zarathustra. You'll also get to hear a bit about the upcoming concert from the director of the Amarillo Virtuosi Brass Chorale, Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb