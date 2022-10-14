Classical Music Amarillo Plays Richard Strauss's Greatest Hits

This weekend on October 22nd, Chamber Music Amarillo's "Music of the Mountains" program will feature pieces by Richard Strauss, a legendary Austrian composer whose long life spanned the 19th and 20th centuries. Tune in for two of Strauss’s most famous compositions: Tod und Verklärung, or Death and Transfiguration: and Also Sprach Zarathustra or Thus Spoke Zarathustra. You'll also get to hear a bit about the upcoming concert from the director of the Amarillo Virtuosi Brass Chorale, Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi.