The Music of Two Strausses

On Friday and Saturday, November 18th and 19th, soprano Susanna Phillips will join The Amarillo Symphony to perform Austrian composer Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, compositions that assumed their moniker after Strauss died shortly after composing them in 1948. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program of music by both Richard and his Viennese predecessor, the "Waltz King" himself, Johann Strauss II.