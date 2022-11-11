© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

The Music of Two Strausses

Published November 11, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST
CMA Ep. 11

Classical Music Amarillo will take you to historical Vienna this week with a program of music by two of the city's most famous musical residents: Johann and Richard Strauss.

On Friday and Saturday, November 18th and 19th, soprano Susanna Phillips will join The Amarillo Symphony to perform Austrian composer Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, compositions that assumed their moniker after Strauss died shortly after composing them in 1948. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program of music by both Richard and his Viennese predecessor, the "Waltz King" himself, Johann Strauss II.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
