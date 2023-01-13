A 19th-Century Viennese Pairing: Beethoven & Schubert

On January 20th and 21st, pianist Rodolfo Leone will join the Amarillo Symphony to perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, while the orchestra will perform Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony's past performance of Schubert’s Rondo for Violin and Strings, as well as Beethoven’s Violin Concerto (which was performed by Simone Porter, accompanied by the Amarillo Symphony in January of 2020). Before we get back to 19th century Vienna, though, we will open the program with Christopher Theofanidis's Rainbow Body, a work that relates color and sound in the same vein as Michael Torke's Bright Blue Music , which the Amarillo Symphony will also play this weekend.