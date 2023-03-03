The Masterworks of Maurice Ravel

Maurice Ravel was a French composer living and working on the brink of the 20th century, and he was a contemporary of Claude Debussy. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear past performances of his music by The Amarillo Symphony, including Ravel's jazzy and impressionistic piano concerto, as well as two of his iconic orchestral works: Bolero and La Valse. You'll also get to hear Chamber Music Amarillo's Artistic Director, David Palmer, tell us all about theirexciting program coming up this weekend on Saturday, March 11th at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.