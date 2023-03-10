Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Women (Part 1)
This week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates March as Women's History Month with the first of two programs featuring women composers this month!
This week's episode will feature recordings from a 2019 Chamber Music Amarillo program titled Celebrating Women in the Arts that featured works by women composers from the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth centuries. We'll hear sonatas by Elizabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre as well as music by an American Composer whose life and career spanned the nineteenth and twentieth centuries: Amy Beach. The second half of show will present music by contemporary composers Elaine Hagenberg, Harriet Steinke, and Gina Gillie!