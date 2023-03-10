Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Women (Part 1)

This week's episode will feature recordings from a 2019 Chamber Music Amarillo program titled Celebrating Women in the Arts that featured works by women composers from the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth centuries. We'll hear sonatas by Elizabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre as well as music by an American Composer whose life and career spanned the nineteenth and twentieth centuries: Amy Beach. The second half of show will present music by contemporary composers Elaine Hagenberg, Harriet Steinke, and Gina Gillie!