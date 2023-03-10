© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Women (Part 1)

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
This week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates March as Women's History Month with the first of two programs featuring women composers this month!

This week's episode will feature recordings from a 2019 Chamber Music Amarillo program titled Celebrating Women in the Arts that featured works by women composers from the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth centuries. We'll hear sonatas by Elizabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre as well as music by an American Composer whose life and career spanned the nineteenth and twentieth centuries: Amy Beach. The second half of show will present music by contemporary composers Elaine Hagenberg, Harriet Steinke, and Gina Gillie!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
