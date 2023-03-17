© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

The Music of Mozart!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo features some of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s most famous compositions for voice(s) and orchestra.

On March 24th and 25th the Amarillo Symphony joins forces with the Amarillo Master Chorale to present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus and Carl Orff’s epic Carmina Burana as well as the Overture to Mozart’s hilarious opera, The Marriage of Figaro. In this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we will revisit recent performances by the Amarillo Symphony of some of Mozart’s most famous compositions for voice(s) and orchestra. We’ll open the show with Mozart’s Exsultate jubilate for solo soprano and orchestra and close out the show with his Requiem.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
