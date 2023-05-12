The WT Symphonic Band Performs Works by American Composers

This episode features the WT Symphonic Band, which is directed by Mr. Don Lefevre. The ensemble got to travel to Athens, Georgia in early 2023 to perform at the prestigious College Band Directors National Association Conference. On the program today we'll hear excerpts from that convention performance, including pieces by contemporary American composers Anthony Barfield, John Mackey, Michael Daugherty, and Canyon's own BJ Brooks. Plus, a surprise bonus track will close out the show!

