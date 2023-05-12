© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
The WT Symphonic Band Performs Works by American Composers

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published May 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
This week Classical Music Amarillo will present performances by the WT Symphonic Band, including repertoire from their appearance at the 2023 College Band Directors National Association Convention.

This episode features the WT Symphonic Band, which is directed by Mr. Don Lefevre. The ensemble got to travel to Athens, Georgia in early 2023 to perform at the prestigious College Band Directors National Association Conference. On the program today we'll hear excerpts from that convention performance, including pieces by contemporary American composers Anthony Barfield, John Mackey, Michael Daugherty, and Canyon's own BJ Brooks. Plus, a surprise bonus track will close out the show!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
