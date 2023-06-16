The HSQ Plays Beethoven

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Panhandle’s own Harrington String Quartet perform two works by Ludwig van Beethoven, a German composer of the nineteenth century who made a name for himself in 19th-century Vienna, the center of musical culture in Europe at the time.

Tune in this week for one of Beethoven’s Op. 18 quartets, which was composed during his early career and sounds quite Classical in character, followed by his Op. 130 string quartet, which was composed near the end of Beethoven's rather short life — an incredibly innovative composition in the 19th century.