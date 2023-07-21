Russian Rockstars — Part 1

добро пожаловать! (That's "Welcome" in Russian.) This week Classical Music Amarillo goes to Mother Russia around the turn of the 20th century. First we’ll hear a movement from a piano concerto by Sergei Rachmaninoff, then a symphony by Sergei Prokofiev. (Lost of Sergeis!) Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 will close out the show!