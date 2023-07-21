© 2021
Russian Rockstars — Part 1

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT

For this first episode of a two-part series, we’ll listen in as the Amarillo Symphony performs music by Russian composers who were living and working in the 20th century.

добро пожаловать! (That's "Welcome" in Russian.) This week Classical Music Amarillo goes to Mother Russia around the turn of the 20th century. First we’ll hear a movement from a piano concerto by Sergei Rachmaninoff, then a symphony by Sergei Prokofiev. (Lost of Sergeis!) Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 will close out the show!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
