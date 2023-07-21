Russian Rockstars — Part 1
For this first episode of a two-part series, we’ll listen in as the Amarillo Symphony performs music by Russian composers who were living and working in the 20th century.
добро пожаловать! (That's "Welcome" in Russian.) This week Classical Music Amarillo goes to Mother Russia around the turn of the 20th century. First we’ll hear a movement from a piano concerto by Sergei Rachmaninoff, then a symphony by Sergei Prokofiev. (Lost of Sergeis!) Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 will close out the show!