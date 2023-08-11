The Amarillo Symphony Plays Haydn!

This week Classical Music Amarillo will feature repertoire music by Joseph Haydn, a composer who got his start as a choir boy singing at St. Stephens cathedral in downtown Vienna in the eighteenth century when the Austrian capital was the musical cultural center of western Europe. You can look forward to hearing The Amarillo Symphony perform his Cello Concerto in D major as well as his landmark “London” Symphony, No. 104 on the program this week.