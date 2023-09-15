School is back in session!

Classes are in full swing at West Texas A&M University’s School of Music in Canyon, Texas. It will be an exciting year from the school: both the choir and symphonic band have been invited to perform at the 2024 TMEA convention in San Antonio in February of next year, and the school will present a great number of exciting concerts. This week Classical Music Amarillo revisits past performances by the students and faculty of WT's School of Music including the WT Symphonic Band, saxophone professor Dr. James Barger, piano professor Dr. Sarah Rushing, and the WT Symphony Orchestra. On the program are compositions by Erik Larsson, Johannes Brahms, David Maslanka, Edward Elgar, and WT’s own Dr. BJ Brooks!

