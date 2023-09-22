Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to prime your ears for the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo Concert which will feature the Amarillo Symphony’s Executive Director Larry Lang conducting the Amarillo Virtuosi Wind Band! On Saturday, September 30th Lang, former commander and conductor of the U.S. Air Force bands, will conduct the Amarillo Virtuosi Wind Band in the performance of a program of wind ensemble music by Richard Strauss, Antonín Dvořák, Igor Stravinsky, and Robert Kurka. Chamber Music Amarillo musicians are no stranger to wind band repertoire. On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we will revisit pieces performed in November of 2022 by Chamber Music Amarillo's wind quintet including movements from Paquito de Rivera's Aires Tropicales and wind quintets by Franz Ignaz Danzi and Carl Nielson. Before we get to the wind ensemble repertoire, though, we'll play Christopher Lowry's Portrait in Yellow and Silver, which was premiered by Chamber Music Amarillo earlier in 2023!