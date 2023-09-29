String Quartets by Ravel, Grant Still, and Webern

The Panhandle's own Harrington String Quartet will join the Amarillo Symphony this coming April for the premiere performance of an exciting concerto grosso that was commissioned by contemporary composer Chrisopher Theofanidis to celebrate the symphony's centennial season, a work entitled Canyon. The quartet will also be performing a concert of repertoire by Ernest Bloch, Ermend Bonnal, and Franz Schubert at the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the West Texas A&M University campus at 7:30pm on Friday November 3rd. This week Classical Music Amarillo will feature the Harrington String Quartet's past performances of Anton Webern's Langsamer Satz, William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet, and Maurice Ravel's String Quartet in F major.