CMA Presents the Elicio Winds!

This week Classical Music Amarillo is pleased to present excerpts from a recent album released by the Elicio Winds, a chamber ensemble featuring West Texas A&M University's new bassoon professor, Conor Bell, alongside Virginia Broffitt Kunzer on flute and Kathleen Carter Bell on oboe. The album is titled Convergence: Music & Cultural Legacy and features all-new compositions designed for the trio's unique instrumentation. Each composition on the album was commissioned by the trio and resonates with the landscape, culture, and history of their home state of Alabama. (You can read about the background of each composition and its American composer on the group's website.)